Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are small, painful lesions that develop in the mouth or at the base of the gums. They can make eating, drinking, and even talking uncomfortable. These ulcers can result from various causes, stress, hormonal changes, minor injuries, or vitamin deficiencies. While most ulcers heal on their own within 1-2 weeks, natural remedies can speed up recovery and ease discomfort.

Natural remedies to cure mouth ulcers

Natural treatments for mouth ulcers focus on soothing inflammation, reducing pain, and promoting tissue repair. These home-based solutions often come without side effects and are easily accessible in Indian households.

1. Rinse with salt water

Salt has natural antibacterial and healing properties. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and swish it around your mouth for 15-30 seconds. This can reduce inflammation and prevent infection. Repeat 2-3 times daily for quick relief.

2. Apply honey directly

Honey is known for its antimicrobial and soothing effects. Applying a small amount of organic honey on the ulcer 3-4 times a day can help reduce pain and speed up healing. According to the National Library of Medicine, honey is especially effective against minor oral wounds.

3. Use coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which fights bacteria and reduces inflammation. Dab a bit of virgin coconut oil on the affected area multiple times a day. This also keeps the ulcer moisturised, preventing further irritation.

4. Drink turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound. Drinking a warm glass of turmeric milk at night can reduce internal inflammation and support faster healing. You can also make a turmeric paste with a few drops of water and apply it topically.

5. Soothe with aloe vera

Aloe vera gel is known for its cooling and healing properties. Applying the gel directly to the ulcer 2-3 times a day can reduce pain and promote healing. As per the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dentistry, aloe vera helps regenerate tissue and reduce ulcer size.

6. Avoid spicy and acidic foods

Spicy, citrusy, or acidic foods can aggravate ulcers and delay healing. Stick to soft, bland foods like curd, bananas, or boiled vegetables. Drink plenty of water and avoid irritants like tobacco and alcohol.

7. Maintain oral hygiene

Brushing gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush and rinsing regularly helps prevent secondary infections. The Indian Dental Association (IDA) recommends using alcohol-free mouthwashes and avoiding harsh toothpaste with sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), which can trigger ulcers.