Congress demands private education quota after caste census

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has passed a resolution demanding the urgent implementation of clause 5 of Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which permits reservations for socially and educationally backward classes, including OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis, in private educational institutions. The party stressed the need to use updated caste data to strengthen existing reservation policies and called for a caste census without delay. The resolution emphasizes the importance of transparent and time-bound execution, including a Parliamentary debate and a full budgetary allocation for the caste-based enumeration.

To push for these demands, the Congress has launched a nationwide campaign, instructing all Pradesh Congress Committees to raise the issue during their “Save the Constitution Rallies” (Samvidhan Bachao Rallies), set to run across states until May 30. The party criticized any bureaucratic delay in conducting the caste census and insisted on a participatory process that includes inclusive planning, fair enumeration, and public release of caste data. The CWC maintained that updated caste figures are essential to reform and improve policies related to reservation, education, jobs, and social welfare.

The resolution also noted that the BJP-led central government has already agreed to include caste data in the next national census—something the Congress had long demanded. The CWC urged the government to act swiftly by establishing a clear timeline and allocating funds for every stage of the census, from planning to data release. It recommended that the Centre follow Telangana’s model of caste census and involve all political parties in the process to ensure transparency and consensus.