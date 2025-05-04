Airlines halt Tel Aviv flights after Houthi missile strikes near airport

A missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck near Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, prompting Air India to divert a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv just an hour before landing. The flight, AI139, was redirected to Abu Dhabi, where it landed safely. Air India later announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 6, prioritizing passenger and crew safety. The missile impact triggered emergency protocols and flight delays at the airport.

Following the missile strike, several other airlines, including Lufthansa and TUS Airways, delayed or cancelled flights. Air traffic to major U.S. destinations such as JFK and Newark experienced delays of up to 90 minutes. Israeli emergency services confirmed injuries to six people—four near the airport and two while rushing to bomb shelters. The missile created a large crater near Terminal 3 but caused no significant structural damage to the airport. This incident marks the first time a missile has landed within the airport complex.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed the missile was launched from Yemen and are investigating further. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed a strong retaliation, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet defence officials to discuss the response. The attack comes amid escalating regional tensions, with Israel reportedly planning an expansion of military operations in Gaza, drawing threats of further Houthi attacks. Ben Gurion Airport temporarily halted all flights to conduct safety checks.