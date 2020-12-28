The world will witness great disasters in 2021; read some shocking revelations by Baba Vanga…

The world is ready to welcome the new year despite the corona fear. 2020 is the year of the plague. The world is still feeling the effects. Baba Vanga’s 2021 forecast is shocking. He predicted the Brexit and the September 11 World Tower attack. Baba also predicted the death of Princess Diana and the Chernobyl disaster. About 85 percent of Baba’s predictions were true.

Baba has predicted that the world will witness great tragedies in the coming year. People will lose consciousness. A difficult year is coming. People will be divided on the basis of faith. Baba predicts that 2021 will be the year that will change the destiny of people all over the world.

One of his predictions is that Donald Trump will lose his hearing and memory due to an unknown disease and will find a cure for cancer in the coming year. Europe will experience an economic downturn. Baba had predicted an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are also predictions of a terrorist attack on Europe.

The three terrorist forces to emerge could be India, Russia and China. Baba predicts that by 2028, the world will not be facing food shortages. Baba Vanga predicted that by 2341 the world would be uninhabitable and the world would end in 5071. Vanga, who lost sight at the age of 12, was originally named Vangelia Gushterova. Baba Vanga died in 1996 at the age of 85.