Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series is set to launch today. Read more!!!

Mi 11 launch event will be hosted today. Xiaomi will be uncovering its latest flagship smartphone series today in China.

Xiaomi is expected to set the Mi 11 price at around CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs 50,600) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The company is also tipped to launch a 12GB + 256GB variant for CNY 5,200 (roughly Rs 58,500). Xiaomi recently introduced a special night video mode that allows the handset to shoot good quality video in low light. Reports suggest that it will go back to the 11-modified 108-megapixel camera. The Pro model may feature much more senior camera.

Mi 11 will feature a rounded Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. As per leaked inputs, the Mi 11 display will be 6.7-inch tall and come with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. The company also said that the Mi 11 display features a new display tech that is as expensive as mainstream TV screens.