President Ram Nath Kovind extended New Year wishes to the people of the country

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has wished the people of the country a Happy New Year. He added that each new year should provide an opportunity to make a fresh start. He wished everyone to work together to create a society full of love, peace, and compassion. Happy New Year to all citizens.

Each new year provides an opportunity to mark a new beginning. He added that each New Year emphasizes the importance of individual and collective development. This is the time when the COVID-19 epidemic is spreading and everyone must move forward in unity. It is also a time to strengthen cultural values. May all people remain safe and healthy. He said that everyone should move forward with new energy for the development and progress of the country.

