“Roadside eateries” becomes popular than big-brand cafes ; Report

Youths in India are being more and more brand conscious with each year passing by, their love for local eating joints doesn’t appear to fade away. Research executed by students at Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Agra, indicated that students in Agra are fans of instant noodles. While they like burgers, pizzas, and other fast foods, they equally pick samosas, kachoris, and gol gappas, the study revealed.

Garima Taneja, a student of Masters in Statistics, said that this research was steered by about 100 students of the Institute of Social Science of the University. The subject of the study was ‘A Statistical Study on the Trend of Fast Food Consumption’. This study was executed among the students of science, arts, and engineering streams at the university.

Taneja said that the goal of the research was to discover out which fast food was the favorite of the students and how much they paid on average on fast foods. The study also aimed out the favorite eating joints of the students and the different aspects that caused them pick that certain fast food point, which contained the impact of price and promotion. It was seen in the study that the tastebuds led the preference of the students and brands did not have any value in their choice.

In fact, if they enjoyed the flavor of fast food marketed on a roadside stall, they will like eating there, rather than going to a big-brand cafe. Instant noodles appeared as the most favored fast food of the students and the ‘desi taste’ of Samosas surpassed that of burgers and pizzas. Big labels like McDonald’s, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Subway did not stand a possibility when a traffic comparison was created between these branded restaurants and the famous local eating spots.

75% of the students were conscious of the harm fast food implies to a human body and 44% had been impacted by some of the other metabolic disease because of extreme fast food consumption. But this did not exhaust their vibrance and they said they still devour fast food as earlier. Although the students sometimes visited the branded eateries, they paid 50 percent of their money on the fast-food bought from local cafes.

Majority of the students incorporated in this study were locals who were living in Agra with their families and had access to home-cooked food. But still, fast food was a part of their daily eating habit. Remarking on this case, senior physician Dr. SK Kalra said that fast food has become a threat among the young population.”Oily food and fast food, both are harmful to the health and the families should keep a strict watch on the eating habits of their wards so that they do not develop digestive ailments early in their lives,” Dr. Kalra said.