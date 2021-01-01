India and Pakistan exchanged nuclear information

New Delhi: India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of their nuclear power plants as part of a 30-year-old tradition. It is part of a bilateral arrangement to prevent both countries from nuclear attacks. The list of nuclear sites was handed over on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The ministry said this was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. It is also noteworthy that the transfer of the list comes at a time when diplomatic relations between the two countries are frozen over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was signed in 1988. The agreement came into force on January 27, 1991. The agreement compels both countries to exchange nuclear information on the first day of each year.

