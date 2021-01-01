Indian company with solid propulsion rocket engine; Vikram-1 will be launched in December

The Solid Propulsion Rocket Stage named Skyroot Aerospace Kalam 5 was successfully tested. Skyroot Aerospace is the first company in the country to design, build, and successfully test Solid Propulsion Rocket Stage in the private sector. Former ISRO scientists are behind the startup Skyroot Aerospace. The Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace Raman, an upstage rocket engine, has been successfully tested in the past. Raman is a rocket engine capable of launching multiple satellites into orbit simultaneously. The first rocket, named Vikram 1, is scheduled to launch in December 2021.

The Skyroot Aerospace Solid Propulsion Rocket is built using state-of-the-art carbon compounds. Pawan Kumar Chandana, Founder, and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace, says that the main advantage of carbon composites is that they are five times lighter than steel, despite the many challenges involved in designing. Kalam 5 was developed using nine construction methods and 15 different and modern construction materials. Skyroot’s success is seen as a major achievement in the private space sector in India. Pawan Kumar added that they had achieved the expected success in the pilot phase and that this achievement would give them more confidence in the preparations for Vikram 1, which is set to launch in December.

Also read: Historic moment: Britain becomes ‘independent nation’ in this New Year