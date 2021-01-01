Reliance to deliver petrol and diesel online at home. Know more

Mumbai: Oil companies in India are considering plans to deliver fuel directly to consumers’ homes. Reliance BP Mobility plans to launch the project later this year. But the central government has not yet given the green signal to this plan. There are indications that this will happen soon.

Reliance had planned in January last year to distribute the fuel online. The move has now accelerated with the arrival of British Petroleum. Reliance BP Mobility Limited was formed in July last year in association with the British Oil Company. “RIL plans to enter on-demand fuel delivery in a big way. It has procured around 100 mobile delivery trucks. The company will begin operations next year,” Reliance BP Mobility official said. “Once the government allows mobile fuel retailing of petrol and CNG, RIL-BP will venture into that too,” he added.

