Ban of Jio in Kerala; This is the reality of the message being spread….

Thiruvananthapuram: After the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of agricultural laws, news spread that Reliance Jio had been banned in Kerala. This fake news was widely spread outside Kerala. The fake message was spread in Hindi.

‘The appropriate reply of the Communist Government of Kerala to Modi and Ambani !. From the new year, Jio’s internet service has been discontinued in Kerala. Kerala Fiber Net, the government’s own network, launches phones at half the price of Jio! Red Salute. ‘- This was the message spread in Hindi.

The fake message claimed that the Kerala government had decided to ban Reliance Jio from operating in the state from 2021. But the reality is that this message is false. The Kerala government has not banned Jio or launched a government-owned internet service.