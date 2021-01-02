Gulf country issues travel alert

A gulf country has issued a travel alert. Oman has issued the travel alert. The Oman Embassy in South Africa has advised all Omani citizens to avoid trips to South Africa. The alert was issued in the e wake of the discovery of the new COVID–19 strain in England.

Oman has also issued new entry rules for passengers. All visitors to Oman must now undergo a compulsory PCR test before arriving into the country. Even those coming for short visits with duration of less than seven days have to undergo quarantine.

Also Read; UAE announced official list of public- and private-sector holidays

The pre-arrival COVID–19 test, bearing a negative certificate, before entering Oman should be done within 72 hours prior to date of boarding the flight. On arrival, the passengers have to undergo another PCR test at the airport, the results of which will be available within 24 hours through the Tarassud app which has to be downloaded with registration done through the app, before arrival to Oman.