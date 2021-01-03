Galaxy M02s will be Samsung’s first phone launch of 2021. Know more!!!

To connect its position in the affordable division in 2021, Samsung is all decided to start M02s smartphone in India next week that will be rated below ?10,000.

As per the report, the launch date for Galaxy M02s hasn’t been defined yet but it will make its appearance next week. The report also showed that the Galaxy M02s will be possible on Amazon India. Samsung had been rumored beginning ‘Galaxy M02’ in India. This smartphone was registered on Samsung India’s support page, and it had been spotted on certification sites as well. Galaxy M02 was listed on Geekbench as well, and with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, an octa-core Qualcomm processor, and Android.

Samsung’s first smartphone of 2021 will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and come in two alternatives of 32GB and 64GB, linked with 3GB and 4GB RAM.