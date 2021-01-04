Samsung has finally announced the launch date for its next flagship Galaxy lineup

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date is January 14, according to the South Korean company’s official Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invites, and we fully anticipate to see its new 5G smartphones and even some novel accessories show up essentially.

Samsung remains tight-lipped on exactly what will be announced, but it’s safe to assume this event is reserved for its latest flagship: the Galaxy S21. Not only because Samsung typically unveils its new phones around this time every year, but also because pre-order reservations are currently live.

If January 14 seems earlier than normal, that’s because it is by a month and a half. Samsung is moving its usual late February announcement window up – perhaps since MWC 2020 has shifted to late June, or the Qualcomm 888 and Exynos 2100 chipsets are ready to go. It’ll clash with the last day of CES 2021, too.

Additionally, the S21 lineup appears to have a new design, which was can be seen in a leaked YouTube video published earlier this month via Random Stuff 2. While the front of the S21 Plus looks the same as the S20 Plus, with a nearly bezel-less screen, a hole-punch camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, it’s the back of the new phone that looks different.