Health Department has issued guidelines for festivals and public events

Thiruvananthapuram: Guidelines to be followed during festivals in the state have been issued. Festivals and public events require prior approval from the Department of Health.

Festivals are not allowed in the containment zones. People over the age of 65, critically ill, pregnant women, and children are not allowed to attend the ceremony. The guideline also states that everyone, including priests, must wear a mask.

