Qatar Emir arrives in Saudi Arabia for participating in the GCC Summit; video surfaces

Jeddah: The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the GCC Summit. This is the first visit of the Emir of Qatar to Saudi Arabia in three and a half years. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Emir of Qatar at the airport. Mohammed bin Salman had indicated that the decision to end the sanctions against Qatar would be taken at the summit.

.@HHShkMohd arrives in Saudi Arabia as the head of the #UAE’s delegation participating in the 41th GCC Summit, and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is the first to receive him. pic.twitter.com/XXNlZ9izMQ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 5, 2021

. @HHShkMohd arrives at Maraya Hall in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia with the #UAE delegation for the 41st GCC Summit pic.twitter.com/Fj64NZUug0 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 5, 2021

Ahead of this, Saudi Arabia had decided to open land, air, and sea routes to Qatar yesterday. The summit will be held at the Maraya Hall of the Guinness World Record holder Al Ula Archaeological Center. The summit, which was earlier scheduled to be held in Bahrain, is being held in Saudi Arabia following a change of venue. Everyone is looking forward to the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, which is expected to end the three-and-a-half-year Gulf crisis. The summit will focus on economic growth and other developments in the Gulf region.

