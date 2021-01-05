Boris Johnson will visit India on Republic day; report says

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India later this month. The British High Commission has said that no changes have been made to the British Prime Minister’s visit to India so far. Last month, Johnson said he had accepted India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. However, there have been reports that Boris Johnson’s visit to India may be canceled in the wake of widespread covid variants reported in the UK.

Various countries have imposed restrictions on flights to the UK in the wake of the demise of the Covid. Meanwhile, Britain announced a complete lockdown yesterday. In addition to being the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade, Boris Johnson’s visit will also focus on strengthening India-UK cooperation. The two countries will focus on trade, investment, defense, security, health, and climate change.

