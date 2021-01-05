Public sector bank in India launches WhatsApp services: All you need to know

India’s leading public sector bank, Bank of Baroda has launched a whatsApp service . The whatsApp service can be used by both customers and non-customers of the bank. Non-customers can also use this platform to know about the bank’s products, services, offers, ATM and branch location. Customers can use this service to get banking services like balance enquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request and blocking debit card. The service will be available 24×7.

How to activate Bank of Baroda banking services on WhatsApp:

1) Register: Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your Mobile Contact list

2) Send message: Send “HI” on this number using WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation

Alternatively, you may click on this link to start conversation directly on Bank’s WhatsApp number.

Bank of Baroda has a network of 8,200+ branches, 10,000+ ATMs, 1,200+ self-service e-lobbies and 20,000 Business Correspondents.