Iran requests Interpol to arrest Donald Trump

Tehran: Iran has asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” against US President Donald Trump. Judicial spokesman Golam Hossain Ismail made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday. Iran has demanded the arrest of 47 U.S. officials, including Donald Trump. Iran has demanded his arrest in connection with the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani.

Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was assassinated on January 3, 2020. Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad. Iran has accused the United States of carrying out the attack in violation of international law. This is the second time Iran has asked Interpol to arrest Trump. Last June, a Tehran prosecutor ordered Trump’s arrest. But France-based Interpol rejected Iran’s demand. Interpol has said they will not interfere in political, military, religious, or ethnic issues. Iran’s move comes as Trump prepares to step down on January 20. Iran has said it will retaliate for Soleimani’s assassination.

