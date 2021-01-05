UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit during the Republic day parade

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India has been canceled. The news agency Reuters reported that the visit was canceled due to the new variant of the Covid virus was spreading in the UK. Boris Johnson was planned to visit India on January 26 to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. A British spokesman said that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the visit had to be canceled.

Earlier, the British High Commissioner had said that there would be no change in Boris Johnson’s visit to India. Britain clarified the visit shortly after the news broke. Earlier, it was reported that Boris Johnson’s visit to India may be canceled in the wake of widespread reports of Covid’s variant being first reported in the UK. Various countries have imposed restrictions on flights to the UK in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, which has undergone a demographic change. Meanwhile, Britain announced a complete lockdown yesterday.

Also read: Genetically mutant coronavirus detected in 58 peoples in India; 1600 under observation in Kerala