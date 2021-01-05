Genetically mutant coronavirus detected in 58 peoples in India; 1600 under observation in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Districts have been directed to strengthen monitoring to prevent the local spread of Genetically mutant coronavirus strain. 1600 people from the UK and those who came in contact will be monitored separately. Those from European countries and those in contact should report to the Department of Health. In December, 1,600 people came from the UK. The RT PCR will test all those who come from European countries. Samples of Covid confirmers will be sent to Pune for further testing. Those from the UK and those in contact were asked by the government to disclose themselves.

So far, 58 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country. At the same time, inspections at airports and seaports have not been strict in recent days. The health department is also concerned that local expansion may have already taken place. Kerala has the highest number of Covid patients being treated in the country. The BJP has asked the central government to send a special medical team to Kerala.

Also read: ‘Poor Visibility’: Airport Authority of India suspends flight operations from this airport