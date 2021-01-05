‘Poor Visibility’: Airport Authority of India suspends flight operations from this airport

The Airport Authority of Indian (AAI) has suspended the air traffic to and from Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir. The AAI suspended the flight operations for the third consecutive day on Tuesday due to poor visibility caused by snowfall.

“The runway has been cleared of snow but continuous heavy snowfall has led to flight operations being suspended due to poor visibility. Operations will resume only after the weather improves,” an official of Airport Authority of India said.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department issues ‘orange alert’

Flights operations had to be cancelled on Sunday and Monday due to snowfall across the region. The Meteorological office here has said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place till Wednesday morning.