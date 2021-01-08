Health insurance for expatriates, Norka Roots with the new plan, details released. Health Insurance of Norka is available to expatriates and family members living with them abroad. This is being implemented under the name Pravasi Raksha Insurance Scheme.

Expatriates between the ages of eighteen and sixty and those living abroad with them will be covered under the scheme. The premium is Rs 550 per year. Diseases will get insurance cover up to Rs 1 lakh. The scheme is being implemented in association with the New India Assurance Company.

You can join the scheme online from the Pravasi ID Card section in the service section of Norka Roots’ website www.norkaroots.org. Fees can also be paid online. Detailed information is available on the Norka Roots website and via email at [email protected] Information is available on 91-417-2770543, 91-471-2770528 and 18004253939 and 00918802012345 (Missed call service from abroad).