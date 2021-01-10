Gulf country bans import of live birds and their products

A gulf country has banned the import of live birds and products. Oman has banned the import of live birds from Sweden, Netherlands, France, Ireland, Ukraine, Scotland, the UK, and Iran. The Ministerial Decree for this was issued by Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources.

“It is prohibited to import live birds and their products, derivatives and offal from Sweden, Netherlands, France, Ireland, Ukraine, Scotland in the United Kingdom and from Tehran until the reason for the ban is removed and a decision in this regard is issued. With the exception of products that are heat treated in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Law issued by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE)”, said the decree.