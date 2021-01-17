Two women Supreme Court judges have been shot dead in Kabul

Kabul: Two women judges of the Supreme Court of Afghanistan have been shot dead. The incident took place on Sunday morning in Kabul. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The gunmen attacked the judges as they drove to the court. A Supreme Court spokesman told the news agency that the driver was also injured in the attack.

The attack is said to be a continuation of the growing number of attacks in the country over the next few months. In 2017, a suicide bomber struck near the Supreme Court of Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people and wounding 41 others. The United States has said it will reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500.

Also read: Free parking initiative announced in UAE