Free parking initiative announced in UAE

A free parking initiative has been announced in UAE. Sharjah Municipality has announced the free parking. The free parking initiative for senior citizens across the emirate has been announced. The initiative has been announced in line with the emirate’s bid to be an “age-friendly city”.

The service will come into effect starting Tuesday, January 19, and is .Senior citizens who wish to apply for the service can do so on the authority’s official website: www.shjmun.gov.ae.

The service is already available for senior citizens in Dubai and Ajman.