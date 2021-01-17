UK invites Modi to G-7 summit; Boris Johnson may visit India

New Delhi: Britain has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G-7 summit in June. The British High Commission said in a statement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India ahead of the G-7 summit. Describing India as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, Britain praised India’s efforts to develop the Covid vaccine. Fifty percent of the world’s vaccines are supplied by India.

The British High Commission said Britain and India had worked together during the epidemic. Apart from India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to the summit. The summit, to be held in Cornwall from June 11 to 14, will bring together Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the USA. The world’s seven leading democratic economies will discuss issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, technological changes, scientific discoveries, and open trade.

