14-yr old girl dedicated a song for Javed Akhtar on his birthday…. Watch!!!

The 14-year-old Ashwathy Nair sang in a video conference held on the birthday of poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Ashwathy sang the opening song ‘Dekha Ek Qab’ written by Javed Akhtar for the 1981 film ‘Silsila’. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

He applauded the song sung by Ashwathy, which she did without the accompaniment of musical instruments and commented that it was ‘excellent’. Rakesh Anand Bakshi and Rajeev Vijayakar also participated in the video conference. Ashwathy now lives in Sharjah.