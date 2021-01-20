Breaking news: Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri passed away….

Payyannur: Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, who defeated Covid at the age of 98, has passed away. He died at the hospital in Payyanur. He was treated at a private hospital in Kannur for more than a week and later returned home negative.

He had pneumonia weeks ago. He was admitted to a private hospital in Payyanur and later to a private hospital in Kannur. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, who was resting at home after recovering from pneumonia, contracted fever again two days later. He had to stay in the ICU for two days but soon recovered.

While in the hospital, the Chief Minister and the Health Minister sought information over the phone. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri is the father-in-law of Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.