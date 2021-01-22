Central Government launches ‘Yatra Card’ scheme which can be used on all public transport systems….

New Delhi: The government is all set to expand the National Public Transport Card (NPTC) to be used in all public transport in the country.

In the first phase, it will be used on the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line. By 2022, the service will be available on all lines of the Delhi Metro. Rupee cards issued by various banks during the last 18 months are now used as public travel cards. You can use it to travel on the metro. The Center has decided to extend the same system to transport buses.

By implementing the scheme across the country, people can avoid wasting time from large queues for tickets. Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that such new discoveries would take the country to the forefront of development.