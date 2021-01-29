No need for chargers, smartphones can be charged over the air. Know more

Xiaomi came up with the technology of charging the phone over the air. Xiaomi launches MI Air Charge technology, with it you can charge your electronic products without wires, pads, charging stand, etc. The primary form of MI Air Charging is a single device that can charge up to 5W. “The design of the speakers, desk lamps, and other accessories in your living room will soon be wireless,” the company said in a statement.

Revolutionizing the current wireless charging methods, #MiAirCharge Technology charges your devices remotely, without cables and charging stands. Let's see it in action! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/9bD0Awul4s — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 29, 2021

The device is capable of powering several devices at the same time, whether they are cell phones, sports bands, other types of wearables, home automation devices and more.