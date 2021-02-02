‘Anti-sword squad’ arranged in Delhi to protect attack of protesting farmers

The Delhi Police were observed going around with shields to defend themselves from any attack of swords by the protesting farmers. Expecting another encounter with the protesting farmers, the police have now created swords and protection to defend themselves. These swords are devised in such a practice that they can hold the attackers apart from the law enforcement organizations. The length of the swords is nearly double that the typical sword.

Almost 400 police officials have been wounded since the 26th January tumults. And most of them have been beaten by sharp weapons brought by the protesters. On Friday, the Station House Inspector of Alipur, where farmers have been remaining in protest for 68 days, was hit with swords. Inspector Paliwal has endured severe injuries and is being treated in the hospital.

Doctors administering him notified him that Paliwal has been operated on twice and now will have to run through plastic surgery. To avert such occurrences from appearing in the future, the police have arranged an ‘anti-sword squad’.After pictures of the police crew with high-tech swords went viral on social media, senior officials are reluctant to illustrate on their level of willingness.