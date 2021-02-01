“Work from Beach” ; Aruba attracts people with unique facilities, Read more…

COVID-19 has advanced office work for a lot of people around the world quite comfortable. The world has gone digital and working from home has shifted to a new trend. Regarding this, the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel in Aruba in the Caribbean is welcoming travelers to work from their beautiful beachside property.

The hotel will be giving all the needed technologies so that people don’t meet any difficulties while working. New workstations have been placed in the hotel and these are created in the form of beach huts giving amazing views of the sea. The hotel is also extending private poolside desks right under palm trees. These will be made open to guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Both the workstations will constitute Wi-Fi and one super comfy chair. Hotel’s co-owner Kimberly Rooijakkers said, “Our guests typically come to Boardwalk to enjoy the tranquility on our lush property, the spacious casitas with extras like a private patio, a full kitchen, even a private plunge pool or outdoor shower.”

He also said this new reality adds additional value when people are striving for a healthy and safe environment for holiday and that their new outdoor workstations will append to the new reality. The hotel needs people to enjoy Aruba’s beautiful surroundings and nature while getting their work done. Aruba recently started the One Happy Workstation program to attract travelers from other countries with a 90-day free visa.