“The untouched magical villages” in Uttarakhand, Read more !!!

Many people have visited famous places in the Himalayan states. But the thrill of a trip to places most people can’t reach can be quite different. The hilly regions of Uttarakhand are rich with some unique and culturally rich villages. It is a haven for loneliness seekers and nature lovers. Tourists can usually be seen ignoring these beautiful hamlets. This is due to their remote and rough terrain. But if you are a good travel explorer these villages will definitely conquer you. Let’s get familiarized with five such villages.

Mana; Mana is a beautiful village located on the banks of the River Saraswati. The village also has the distinction of being a place of reference in the Puranas. In the Mahabharata, the Pandavas used to pass through this village on their way to heaven. It is said that Vyasa wrote the Mahabharata here. The village is surrounded by beautiful waterfalls, caves, and ancient temples.

Kalsi; Kalsi is a beautiful village located in the state of Uttarakhand. People still do not know about such a village. Cycling can be done on roads lined with oak trees. This village will be a delight for peace lovers. The main attraction of the place is the Ashoka Pillar.

Munsiyari; Situated at an elevation of 2200 m above sea level, this village is surrounded by five snow-capped mountains. It is also known as the Panchachuli Peaks. The village is home to three famous glaciers, Ralam, Milam, and Namik. It has some attractive accommodation.

Khati; Khati, located on the Pindari Glacier in the Kumaon region, is a beautiful village covered with rhododendrons and oak trees. The village of Bageshwar district is not a popular tourist destination. Those who wish for some quiet time can go to Khati. The small and beautiful stone houses here will attract you.

Kalap; Trekking is required to reach this magical village at an elevation of 2286 m in the Garhwal region. The roads leading to Kalap are quite exciting. It is a four-hour trek from the village of Netwar near Dehradun. The trek is challenging but full of deodar and pine trees and the view of the waterfalls is breathtaking.