New Zealand captain Kane Williamson praises Indian team

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has hailed India’s victory over Australia as “great” despite the absence of many key players due to injury. “Playing against them on Australian soil is a challenge and it is very difficult to win against Australia anytime,” he said. Williamson praised India’s victory in the face of this situation.

“Look at the challenge India faced in Australia and the way the team faced it. Everyone in their bowling unit had experience of only seven or eight Tests. There is no doubt that this victory will thrill India. ”: – Williamson clarified.