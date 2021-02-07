No need for stitches to heal deep wounds; Researchers came up with new discovery

New Delhi: U.S. researchers have found a new way to heal deep wounds instead of using stitches. An amazing surgical glue has been developed by biomedical engineers in the United States and Sydney. U.S.A. researchers say that no matter how deep the wound, it can still be glued. This glue has been successfully tested in rats and pigs. It will soon be used in human experiments.

It is reported that this is a glue that heals deep wounds quickly. This will make it a very important and useful invention for medical science. This elastic glue allows deep cuts to dry quickly without stitches. Known as ‘Metro’, this surgical glue heals wounds in just 60 seconds. The gel material of the wound is activated with ultraviolet light. It soon melts away. The elasticity of the metro glue makes it ideal for healing wounds in body cells. Researchers say that it constantly expands and relaxes, as do the heart and lungs.