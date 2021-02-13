“When radio keeps silent, our ears shall never hear the real details!”: World Radio Day

World Radio Day is globally celebrated on February 13. An important part of the day is to make more and more people aware of the history of radio. The theme of this year’s World Radio Day has been divided into three sub-themes namely, evolution, innovation, and connection. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of World Radio Day.

The day was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2012 and since then it has gained the status of an international day. The UNESCO member countries had however proclaimed World Radio Day in 2011.

If you ask the older generation of our families, they fondly remember being glued to the radio to listen right from the important news to the gripping sports commentary. Unfortunately, with the emergence of smartphones, computers, televisions, etc, people go to the internet to listen to their favorite music stations and podcasts. Hence, the radio is slowly being forgotten.