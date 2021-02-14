Capitol riot: Senate acquits Donald Trump

Washington: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been acquitted by the House of Representatives of inciting the Capitol riots. The Senate hearing to decide whether he was guilty ended at 2.30 pm Indian time on Sunday. The resolution was supported by 57 people but could not be convicted as it did not get a two-thirds majority.

This is the second time the Senate has acquitted Trump. The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December 2019 and on January 13 this year. The House of Representatives has accused Trump’s supporters of attacking Capitol on January 6 this year.