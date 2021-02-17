Dia Mirza’s wedding conducted by a priestess; fans call it real feminism

Bollywood actress Diya Mirza ties the knot on Monday. Diya was married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Fans are praising the actress as the wedding pics spread on social media. The wedding ceremony was very simple. Diya’s dress was simple too. More than that, it was a woman who provided the work for the wedding ceremony. Wedding ceremonies are usually conducted by priests. Diya’s marriage is an exception to that.

Sharing the picture, Dia had written: “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door, and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal, and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”