PM says development is religion: Various projects were inaugurated in Kerala….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that development is the religion of the country. There is no religion, caste, creed, gender or language for good governance and development. Development is for everyone. “Our goal is development for all,” he said. He was speaking after inaugurating various projects in Kerala through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the 2000 MW Pugalur Thrissur Power Transmission Project, the 50 MW Kasargod Solar Power Project, the 37 km World Class Smart Road in Thiruvananthapuram and the Thiruvananthapuram Integrated Command and Control Center.

The Prime Minister said that today is an important step in the development journey of Kerala. He is seeking the support of the people of Kerala for that. He said that cooperation will be there in all projects in Kerala.