COVID-19 live updates: 3,102 Coronavirus cases reported in UAE today

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP announced 3,102 coronavirus cases and 3,814 recoveries. UAE conducted 179,229 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. Ministry aims to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. The total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 378,637.

The infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care. MoHAP also announced 19 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,164. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.