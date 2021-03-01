Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat bags gold in Ukraine wrestling event

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has won the gold medal in the women’s 53-kg category at XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine. Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Vinesh Phogat defeated world number seven Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus in the finals.

This was the first competition for Vinesh after the Covid-19 lockdown. All competitions were halted due the Covid-19 pandemic. This is Vinesh Phogat’s first win in the year. The Indian wrestler has not attended any event after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Vinesh Phogat had defeated Romania’s Ana A by fall in the semi-final. Vinesh Phogat has earlier confirmed her berth in the Tokyo Olympics for the 53kg category. Vinesh is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games. The 26 year old will be seen in action in the season’s first ranking tournament from March 4-7 in Rome.