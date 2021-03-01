Verizon advices to turn of 5G on smartphones…. Know more!!!

Telecom company Verizon has said that turning off 5G will save battery life on the phone. The proposal from Verizon, a telecom company that promoted 5G phones and spent $45 billion on 5G, is being discussed on Twitter. Verizon says the only way out is to turn on the phone’s LTE if the user’s battery is running out of power faster than usual.

In the tweet, Verizon is careful not to tell users to ‘turn off 5G’ while trying to promote 5G. Verizon is one of the leading telecom service providers in the United States. The company is trying to roll out 5G to more destinations. The technology used to improve speed is constantly changing.

Phones may require more energy to use the 5G network. 4G phones are said to turn off LTE connectivity to save battery charge. This is one of the best ways to save charge on 5G phones also.