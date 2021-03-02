Two more covid-19 vaccines will be available by May….

New Delhi: Two more vaccines will be ready for the Covid 19 vaccination in India by May. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the Indian company Zydus Cadilla are expected to be ready by May.

Sputnik V will be ready for use in 4-6 weeks. Then get ready for the Zydus Cadilla vaccine. It can be delivered by the end of May. No side effects has been reported due to the vaccine in any of the experiments so far.

The clinical trial of Sputnik V began in September 2020 in India. The vaccine is being tested by the Russian Direct Investment Fund in association with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad. The third phase of the experiment is currently underway.

Vaccination started in India on January 16. Covishield, developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are currently used in India.