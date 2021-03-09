‘Real-life Rapunzel’ with no haircut for past 15 years; people in love with her super-long hair

Rapunzel and her long hair is an all-time classic. The fairy tale has come to life through a woman from Japan who claims she hasn’t cut her hair for the last 15 years. Meet Rin Kambe a ‘Japanese Rapunzel’ with her incredible 6-feet, 3-inch hair.

35-year-old Rin is a model by profession. She says that she hasn’t had a haircut from the age of 20 when she turned to Buddhism. Rin says it is not that easy to maintain long hair. She applies scalp cream made from saffron to keep her locks healthy. Besides all external care, she should keep an eye on her iron intake to ensure hair growth.

“About 15 years ago, when I started to earnestly pray for my dream as an artist, I decided to cut the dyed part of my hair and grew my super long natural hair beautifully, because it felt like natural, beautiful, super-long hair was a weapon of dance expression” Rin said. She added that there are people in the world who appreciate it and there are also people who think it is a monster of hair.