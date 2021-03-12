COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases sees a fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1780 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 265, Malappuram 205, Thrissur 197, Thiruvananthapuram 165, Ernakulam 154, Kollam 153, Kannur 131, Kottayam 127, Alappuzha 97, Pathanamthitta 76, Palakkad 67, Kasaragod 66, Wayanad 41 and Idukki 36. 52,134 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is 3.41. A total of 1,21,82,285 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 53 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1579 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 139 is not clear. There are currently 1,57,589 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,52,760 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,829 are under observation in hospitals. A total of 496 people were admitted to the hospital today.