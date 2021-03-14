“BJP will be victorious in Nemom”; No matter who comes, whether it is Oommen Chandy ,Pinarayi or K Muraleedharan

State President K Surendran stated that the parties are working hard to achieve Nemom, the only seat of the BJP. No matter it is Oommen Chandy, Pinarayi Vijayan, or K Muraleedharan, the people of the state are in favor of the BJP. The BJP has the capability to win in many constituencies.

We have been in second place for a long time in Manjeswaram and Kasaragod. Surendran asked the workers to win in both the constituencies this time. He was inaugurating the Manjeswaram constituency election convention. K Surendran said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving everything to Kerala. Modi is supporting Kerala. Kerala is fed three times the rice provided by the Central Government. Pinarayi Vijayan gives nothing to the people of Kerala.

Good roads are being constructed in the state with the funds given by Narendra Modi. The Central Government provides various projects like electricity and drinking water to the State. Modi is a role model for the nation. Surendran also demanded that we take a firm oath that Kerala needs Modi.