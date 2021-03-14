COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 1000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1792 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 288, Kollam 188, Kottayam 161, Thiruvananthapuram 161, Kannur 151, Malappuram 151, Pathanamthitta 137, Ernakulam 132, Alappuzha 112, Thrissur 108, Kasaragod 65, Idukki 59, Wayanad 40 and Palakkad 39. 50,565 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 3.54.

A total of 1,22,91,194 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 43 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1597 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 143 is not clear. There are currently 1,50,312 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,45,982 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,330 in hospitals. A total of 472 people were admitted to the hospital today.