COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases remains in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1054 people in Kerala today. Thiruvananthapuram 130, Malappuram 124, Ernakulam 119, Kozhikode 117, Kollam 116, Kannur 74, Alappuzha 70, Thrissur 70, Kottayam 68, Palakkad 50, Pathanamthitta 42, Kasaragod 29, Idukki 25, and Wayanad 20 districts were affected today. 38,410 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 2.74.

A total of 1,23,29,604 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 33 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 903 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 113 are not clear. There are currently 1,43,461 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,39,309 are under home / institutional quarantine and 4,152 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 449 people were admitted to the hospital today.