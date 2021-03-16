COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 1000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 1970 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 238, Kozhikode 237, Kottayam 217, Kannur 176, Thrissur 166, Thiruvananthapuram 165, Kollam 163, Pathanamthitta 126, Alappuzha 103, Malappuram 102, Idukki 81, Kasargod 78, Palakkad 69 and Wayanad 49 were the worst affected districts today. 60,974 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 3.23. A total of 1,23,90,578 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, TRUNAT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 70 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1742 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 145 is not clear. There are currently 1,43,461 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,39,309 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,152 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 449 people were admitted to the hospital today.